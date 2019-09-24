Image Source : PTI Court issues directions for residential arrangements for Unnao rape survivor, family in Delhi

A Delhi court Tuesday issued a slew of directions under the witness protection guidelines to arrange accommodation for the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family in Delhi after the Uttar Pradesh government said they want to reside in the national capital as they apprehend threat in their home state.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that the rape survivor, likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday, and her family members -- mother, two sisters and one brother -- be temporarily accommodated in the hostel of the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi for the next seven days, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The woman was admitted to the AIIMS hospital following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

The rape survivor's mother had a discussion with the Judge about their relocation arrangements and said that they be allowed to live in Delhi as they apprehend threat to their life and liberty if they go back to their native village Makhi, in Unnao district, the lawyear said after in-camera proceedings.

The court's directions came on the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the family wanted to reside in the national capital.

