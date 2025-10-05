Cough syrup row: Kerala urges doctors to not prescribe cough-cold medicines to children under two | Guidelines According to the guidelines of the Kerala Drugs Control Department, it is advisable to not give cough and cold medicines to children under two years of age. Besides, doctors should also avoid multi-ingredient mixed formulations.

The Kerala government on Sunday issued guidelines over prescribing cough syrups to children amid the recent deaths that have been reported in Madhya Pradesh following the consumption of 'Coldrif'. The development also comes a day after Kerala suspended the sale of 'Coldrif' cough syrup in the state.

According to the guidelines of the Kerala Drugs Control Department, it is advisable to not give cough and cold medicines to children under two years of age. Besides, doctors should also avoid multi-ingredient mixed formulations. The guidelines also suggest that it is important to ensure that only products from Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified manufacturers are sold in the market.

"Generally, such medicines are not prescribed for children under five years of age. However, if children above this age need to take such medicines, they should be used cautiously, strictly following the dosage and duration as prescribed by a doctor," the guidelines state.

Kerala bans sale of 'Coldrif' cough syrup

The Kerala government on Saturday suspended the sale of Coldrif cough syrup in the state. The decision, which was announced by Kerala Health Minister Veena George, comes after several states such as Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu flagged issues with one of the batches of the Coldrif syrup.

"However, the Drugs Controller, out of concern for safety, has instructed drug inspectors to completely stop the distribution and sale of Coldrif," she said.

This drug is being sold through eight distributors in Kerala, the minister said adding that all these centers have been instructed to halt distribution and sale.

Besides, the minister said that instructions have been issued to suspend the sale of Coldriff syrup through medical stores as well.

Noting that the Drugs Control department has conducted intensive inspections in the state, George said samples of Coldrif syrup have been collected for examination. Along with this, samples of other cough syrups are also being examined.

