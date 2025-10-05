Coldrif cough syrup found containing 48.6% 'diethylene glycol' in Tamil Nadu, far exceeding safety limits The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned the sale of Coldrif syrup following the death of children due to suspected kidney infection in Chhindwara district.

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu government tested the Coldrif cough syrup and found it contained 48.6 per cent diethylene glycol (DEG), far exceeding the permissible limit of 0.01 per cent. Several children have died after consuming Coldrif cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol are colorless, odorless liquids with a sweet taste. Though they are primarily used in industrial applications — such as the production of brake fluids, inks, paints, coolants, and antifreeze solvents — some pharmaceutical companies have used them as adulterants in medicines due to their low cost.

Diethylene glycol is highly toxic

Diethylene glycol acts as a poison in the human body. It damages the central nervous system and can lead to heart and kidney failure. According to medical experts, DEG cannot be used directly; it is combined with other chemicals to form compounds.

Inside the human body, it is metabolised into diglycolic acid, a substance that causes severe kidney and nerve damage. Even children who survive DEG poisoning are at risk of long-term kidney and neurological complications.

How does diethylene glycol affect the body?

Dr Prabhakar Tiwari explained that diethylene glycol, when used in cough syrups, can cause both short-term and long-term harm. Short-term effects include vomiting, abdominal pain, seizures, and difficulty urinating. In the long term, it can lead to permanent kidney damage and neurological impairment.

Currently, several children are hospitalised in Nagpur after consuming the contaminated syrup. Although doctors are taking various measures, including dialysis, to aid recovery. They warn that the affected children may continue to suffer from chronic kidney and nerve-related problems in the future.

CDSCO to seek tough action against Tamil Nadu firm

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is set to write to the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (FDA), urging stringent legal action against the manufacturer of the Coldrif cough syrup. According to official sources, the steps will be taken under the most serious categories of offences, following reports that the syrup may have caused multiple child deaths in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

Authorities have instructed that the case be dealt with utmost urgency to ensure accountability of the pharmaceutical company involved.

Centre to hold review meeting with states and UTs

The Union Health Secretary will convene a video conference with all State and Union Territory Principal Secretaries, Health Secretaries, and Drug Controllers to review measures aimed at ensuring the rational use of cough syrups and maintaining strict quality control standards for drugs across India.

The upcoming meeting will emphasise adopting stronger checks in the distribution of pediatric medicines and preventing recurrence of incidents linked to substandard pharmaceutical formulations.

