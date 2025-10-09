Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Cough syrup row: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals which made Coldrif arrested over children's deaths

Cough syrup row: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals which made Coldrif arrested over children's deaths

Cough syrup deaths: Owner of pharma company that made Coldrif syrup arrested from Chennai.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Reported ByAnurag Amitabh  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: , Updated:
Chennai:

Cough syrup deaths: Owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals which made Coldrif arrested from Chennai

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Cough Syrup
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\