COVID-19 vaccine to not be ready before 2021 first quarter: Parliamentary Panel told 

India will have to wait till at least the first quarter of 2021 to get a vaccine that can treat COVID-19, the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was told on Friday. According to officials, this is the earliest possible time frame when India can practically have its vaccine. The news comes days after the Parliamentary standing committees had begun to resume work after a long spell of hibernation.

Professor Krishnaswamy VijayRaghavan, who is the government's Principal Scientific Advisor, was present in the committee meeting along with representatives from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Biotechnology.

Interestingly, this development comes close on the heels of India's foremost medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in a letter dated July 3, setting a target to get the vaccine ready by August 15.

However, faced with criticism for putting unrealistic pressure, it later clarified saying it was "meant to cut unnecessary red tape, without bypassing any necessary process, and speed up recruitment of participants".

Senior officials told the Parliamentary committee led by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday that they are hopeful and optimistic about India's chances of inventing the vaccine that will be able to treat the deadly COVID-19.

During the proceedings of the committee, certain members were believed to have raised specific questions about recent claims made by yoga guru Ramdev who launched Coronil, claiming it can treat coronavirus, only to retract later.

Meanwhile, researchers in India are all set to start human trials of India's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine candidate - COVAXIN.

