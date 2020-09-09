Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. SII responds on Indian trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after they were halted in UK

SII responds on Indian trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after they were halted in UK

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is conducting Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine phase 2-3 trials in India, has said that the Indian trials of the vaccine are continuing and they can't comment on the UK trials which have been paused after a patient developed unexplained illness.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 09, 2020 16:34 IST
Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, Serum Institute of India
Image Source : AP

Before being halted in UK, AstraZeneca vaccine candidate trial has entered the final testing stage.

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is conducting Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine phase 2-3 trials in India, has said that the Indian trials of the vaccine are continuing and they can't comment on the UK trials which have been paused after a patient developed unexplained illness. Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that will be called Covishiled in India, is expected to the first vaccine that may be launched in the coming months, optimistically in the first quarter of 2021.

"We can't comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon. As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all," Serum Institute of India on reports on AstraZeneca halting the trials.

The development came after AstraZeneca had put leading coronavirus vaccine trials on hold over safety concern, Reuters reported.

ALSO READAstraZeneca halts Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial after participant develops unexpected illness

ALSO READCoronavirus vaccine: Here's how soon we can expect one

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X