Coronavirus vaccine: Here's how soon we can expect one

With coronavirus cases continues to inrease crossing 25 million across the world while India alone having over 40 lakh, there is now a desperate wait for a vaccine that can control the spread from spreading further and mark the beginning of our lives returning towards normal. Though lockdown being lifted and eased globally including India, as one cannot stall the economy and business which is evident for survival, people have adopted to new ways of living life that is being called a new normal like following social distancing norms and executing most tasks through digital medium only. However, even then, a vaccine for the contangious disease is what everyone is hoping that has become the most-wanted wish for billions out there. Presently, over 170 vaccines across the globe are under development stage, let's take a look at 5-6 coronavirus vaccines that are in last stage critical trials and expected to be launched in the coming months.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca (British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company).

It’s one of the first vaccines that entered into human trials in July.

in July. Currently under phase 3 final trials in US and " very close to the end " as announced by Donald Trump .

" as announced by . The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also conducting Oxford’s vaccine Phase 2 and 3 trials in India.

is also conducting Oxford’s vaccine Phase 2 and 3 trials in India. SII is also producing over 2 crore (200 million) doses of the Oxford's coronavirus vaccine.

It’s touted to be the first vaccines that may be available for civilian use .

. The vaccine will be called Covishield in India, as informed by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

in India, as informed by SII CEO Adar Poonawalla. Over 30,000 volunteers currently involved in United States in phase 3 trials.

currently involved in United States in phase 3 trials. The trials are being conducted at over 80 sites at present in US.

at present in US. May be launched by end of 2020 or early 2021

Coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna

These are the two vaccines being developed in United States and are also under phase 3 late-stage clinical trials.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they expect to have enough early-stage data from phase 3 study in October to submit an application to the FDA.

Currently, the vaccine is being tested whether it is safe for elderly people.

Pfizer said it will seek emergency use authorisation for the vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration, once it was established that it is effective.

Over 23,000 volunteers enrolled for stage-3 trials.

May be launched in first quarter of 2021

Moderna

Over 30,000 healthy volunteers are enrolled in late-stage trials began in late-July, expected to be completed by September end.

China’s coronavirus vaccines

China is also developing its own vaccines. Currently, work on over 5 vaccines is underway.

The trials on various vaccine candidates are underway but none are in the activated stage.

However, the government allowed emergency authorisation of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm with a section of its population getting the doses.

Its late stage clinical trials are still underway.

Sputnik V | Russia's coronavirus vaccine

Russia launched world's first coronavirus vaccine in August.

Its very first doses were given to President Vladimir Putin’s daughter.

Though WHO raised concerns, Russia said its vaccine is safe and has begun mass production already.

Recently, study published in Lancet journal said Russia's vaccine has proved to be immunogenic generating an immune system response against SARS CoV-2 without any serious adverse effects in early stage trials.

Russia is also in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its vaccine locally.

Covaxin | India’s indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine

Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

It has received Centre's approval to begin phase 2 clinical trials.

Phase 2 trials to be conducted on over 380 volunteers.

Volunteers will be screened for 4 days after they are given vaccine shots.

Covaxin’s Phase 3 human trials are expected to begin soon.

May be launched by end of first-quarter of 2021 or start of second-quarter.

