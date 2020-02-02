Coronavirus: Three arrested for spreading false information in Kerala

Image Source : PTI Nurses look at N95 masks inside a Coronavirus ward at a government hospital.

The Kerala government on Saturday said the condition of the medical student, kept in an isolation ward after testing positive for the novel coronavirus is satisfactory and that three people have been arrested for spreading false information on social media about the disease.

The woman, who tested positive, is a student of Wuhan university and is undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

"The health status of the student who tested positive for coronavirus remains satisfactory. The hospital authorities have confirmed that the health

condition of all symptomatic persons under isolation in hospitals are "stable", a bulletin said.

Has strengthened surveillance and control measures against epidemic: Kerala Health minister

Health Minister KK Shailaja said Kerala has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the epidemic, which has been declared by WHO as a global emergency, She told reporters here that three people have been arrested for spreading false information about those who had

arrived in the state from coronavirusa affected countries and are under home surveillance.

Six others had forwarded the posts and the cyber cell was probing the matter, Shailaja said. The minister had earlier warned that strong action would be taken against those putting out false news on the disease.

Police said Sabari was arrested on Friday and released on bail, while two others-- Shafi and Siraj were arrested on Saturday. Two cases have been registered in two police stations in Thrissur in this connection, they said.

A medical bulletin said that till date, 1793 people who travelled from coronavirus affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance.

Seventy of them have been admitted in select isolation facilities and 1,723 are under home quarantine.

So far 39 samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for testing, of which 23 samples were negative, it said.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the state. A minimum of two hospitals with isolation facilities have been identified in each district. The sample testing for nCoV at NIV, Alappuzha Unit will be functional from February 2 onwards, the release stated.

It said those who have arrived from the corona affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Following the outbreak, the government advised all people to adhere to health advisories and follow the cough etiquette by covering their noses and mouth with handkerchiefs/towels while sneezing and coughing. Frequent hand washing with soap and water is necessary.

A release from the Chief Minister's office said coronavirus clinics would be opened at the Medical college hospital and General hospital in the state capital.

A district control room, which will function round the clock, would also be started. A special surveillance will be launched to monitor those coming to the state via Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The release said that of the total 1,793 under observation, 268 are in Kozhikode, 238 at Ernakulam, 265 in Malappuram and 156 in Kollam districts.

