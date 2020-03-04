Coronavirus LIVE: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds meeting to look at preparedness

The deadly coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China has now spread to several countries, including in India. Delhi man who had returned from Italy has been tested positive, along with his wife in Jaipur. Meanwhile, two schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday amid fears of coronavirus spread. According to the authorities, the schools will reopen post the completion of sanitisation. Though blood samples of six people who had come in contact with the infected Delhi man tested negative, all of them have been quarantined at their home for the next 14 days.

In a fresh development, 15 tourists from Italy have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Samples of the Italian tourists were tested at AIIMs in New Delhi and they have been quarantined at the ITBP facility at Chhawla.

Here are LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak:

11:59 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan takes a meeting with senior officials from Delhi Government for the management and preparedness of coronavirus

11:48 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not attend Holi Milan programme amid coronavirus scare. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," tweets PM Modi

