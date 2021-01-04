India reports 16,505 new COVID cases, 214 deaths; active cases at 2,43,953

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A volunteer wears a dress themed on coronavirus during a demonstration to create awareness at a school that was reopened after the authorities allowed to conduct classes for SSLC and 12th Standard students, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,40,470 on Monday, with 16,505 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 8 4846 9 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3070 124 872897 352 7115 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 93 2 16583 7 56 4 Assam 3120 46 212132 60 1052 1 5 Bihar 4473 319 246979 590 1405 2 6 Chandigarh 281 39 19280 54 320 1 7 Chhattisgarh 9980 537 268988 1237 3400 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 2 3368 3 2 9 Delhi 5044 298 611243 708 10585 14 10 Goa 901 20 49653 83 741 2 11 Gujarat 9250 227 233660 938 4318 4 12 Haryana 2890 234 257261 450 2917 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1830 372 52912 433 944 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2975 24 116792 205 1886 1 15 Jharkhand 1601 23 112893 159 1035 1 16 Karnataka 10912 59 898919 743 12107 8 17 Kerala 65467 93 707244 4668 3141 25 18 Ladakh 256 4 9173 10 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 8852 237 231533 947 3641 14 20 Maharashtra 55471 1183 1836999 2064 49666 35 21 Manipur 1108 4 26815 33 358 1 22 Meghalaya 135 1 13186 13 139 23 Mizoram 88 16 4127 16 8 24 Nagaland 178 8 11673 9 79 25 Odisha 2217 55 326209 244 1883 3 26 Puducherry 358 12 37233 38 633 27 Punjab 3361 68 158482 263 5376 12 28 Rajasthan 8491 304 298620 801 2710 5 29 Sikkim 506 24 5285 33 129 30 Tamil Nadu 8127 145 800429 1002 12156 10 31 Telengana 5106 282 281083 518 1551 2 32 Tripura 83 5 32815 6 385 33 Uttarakhand 4376 12 85908 250 1527 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 12858 458 566910 1179 8403 16 35 West Bengal 10446 562 534737 1432 9792 26 Total# 243953 3267 9946867 19557 149649 214

There are 2,43,953 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 214 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 26 from West Bengal, 14 from Delhi, 25 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,666 from Maharashtra followed by 12,107 from Karnataka, 12,156 from Tamil Nadu, 10,585 from Delhi, 9,792 from West Bengal, 8,403 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,115 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,376 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Latest India News