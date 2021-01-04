India reports 16,505 new COVID cases, 214 deaths; active cases at 2,43,953

Monday, January 04, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2021 9:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A volunteer wears a dress themed on coronavirus during a demonstration to create awareness at a school that was reopened after the authorities allowed to conduct classes for SSLC and 12th Standard students, in Bengaluru, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,03,40,470 on Monday, with 16,505 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.19 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,49,649 with 214 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,46,867, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload continues to remain below the 3 lakh-mark.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 4846 62  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3070 124  872897 352  7115
3 Arunachal Pradesh 93 16583 56  
4 Assam 3120 46  212132 60  1052
5 Bihar 4473 319  246979 590  1405
6 Chandigarh 281 39  19280 54  320
7 Chhattisgarh 9980 537  268988 1237  3400 14 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3368 2  
9 Delhi 5044 298  611243 708  10585 14 
10 Goa 901 20  49653 83  741
11 Gujarat 9250 227  233660 938  4318
12 Haryana 2890 234  257261 450  2917
13 Himachal Pradesh 1830 372  52912 433  944
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2975 24  116792 205  1886
15 Jharkhand 1601 23  112893 159  1035
16 Karnataka 10912 59  898919 743  12107
17 Kerala 65467 93  707244 4668  3141 25 
18 Ladakh 256 9173 10  127  
19 Madhya Pradesh 8852 237  231533 947  3641 14 
20 Maharashtra 55471 1183  1836999 2064  49666 35 
21 Manipur 1108 26815 33  358
22 Meghalaya 135 13186 13  139  
23 Mizoram 88 16  4127 16  8  
24 Nagaland 178 11673 79  
25 Odisha 2217 55  326209 244  1883
26 Puducherry 358 12  37233 38  633  
27 Punjab 3361 68  158482 263  5376 12 
28 Rajasthan 8491 304  298620 801  2710
29 Sikkim 506 24  5285 33  129  
30 Tamil Nadu 8127 145  800429 1002  12156 10 
31 Telengana 5106 282  281083 518  1551
32 Tripura 83 32815 385  
33 Uttarakhand 4376 12  85908 250  1527
34 Uttar Pradesh 12858 458  566910 1179  8403 16 
35 West Bengal 10446 562  534737 1432  9792 26 
Total# 243953 3267  9946867 19557  149649 214

There are 2,43,953 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 214 new fatalities include 35 from Maharashtra, 26 from West Bengal, 14 from Delhi, 25 from Kerala and 16 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,48,153 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,666 from Maharashtra followed by 12,107 from Karnataka, 12,156 from Tamil Nadu, 10,585 from Delhi, 9,792 from West Bengal, 8,403 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,115 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,376 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

