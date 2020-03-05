Image Source : PTI Coronavirus scare: Gurgaon women's marathon postponed

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, the women's marathon scheduled for March 8 has been postponed to an indefinite date. The Haryana government was to organise the marathon on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. "Have postponed the Gurugram marathon which was to be organised on March 8," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a tweet on Thursday.

He said experts world over have advised against organising mass gatherings due to the coronavirus scare, therefore, the marathon was postponed till the situation normalised. Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, extending Holi greetings, too urged people to stay away from big gatherings. In view of the coronavirus scare, biometric attendance at offices of the Haryana's Skill Development and Industrial Training Department has been suspended till further orders, an official order said.

All officials will continue to mark attendance manually. Haryana's Director General (Health Services) Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj said so far nobody tested positive for coronavirus in the state. Health minister Anil Vij said over 900 persons with travel history to China were tested negative.

