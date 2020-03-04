Image Source : FILE Robert Vadra offers tips on preventing COVID-19 spread

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra said on Wednesday that precaution is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19, and suggested that frozen meat be avoided for the time being. Vadra wrote on Facebook, "With coronavirus cases now increasing all over the world, and in India too, it is of the utmost importance for us all to be vigilant and careful in our daily habits. Recently, frozen meats have been included into the category of foods that should be avoided. "

"It is my sincere request to fellow citizens, and friends around the world, to take utmost precautions and help spread the information to whoever they feel needs to be given the proper information about this epidemic, especially in our rural part of the country and the precautions that can be taken. " wrote Vadra.

He said that this will be our real service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that the government was in touch with all the concerned departments to take further measures. He also said that two high-level committees were monitoring the situation on a daily basis and were fully geared up to take appropriate measures.

