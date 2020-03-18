Coronavirus: Puducherry shuts all malls, bars, tourist spots 

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Amid the growing coronavirus scare, the Puducherry government on Wednesday decided to shut down all liquor bars, tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters with immediate effect.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 16:22 IST
Fight Against Coronavirus

"All liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters have been closed from today", Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy said.

