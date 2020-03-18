Coronavirus: Puducherry shuts all malls, bars, tourist spots 

Amid the growing coronavirus scare, the Puducherry government on Wednesday decided to shut down all liquor bars, tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters with immediate effect.
"All liquor bars in the state will remain closed from tomorrow. Tourist spots, shopping malls and theaters have been closed from today", Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy said.
