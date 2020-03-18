Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Coronavirus outbreak: Section 144 imposed in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have imposed Section 144 in the region. With 3 deaths, India has reported a total of 147 COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 16:17 IST
Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have imposed Section 144 in the region. With 3 deaths, India has reported a total of 147 COVID-19 positive cases in the country. No permission will be granted for any protests, the authorities said. 34 people in Bulandshahr are being monitored in an isolation ward in Khurja. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

So far, 16 Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, a junior doctor in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third novel coronavirus case in Lucknow.

