Coronavirus cases rise to 73 in India; Check state-wise list

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus cases rise to 73 in India

Amid the rising number of cases in India, the Health Ministry said that there are 73 cases in the country till March 12. Out of this 17 are foreign patients. As the infection continued to spread its tentacles in the country, state governments and Union territories took a number of preventive measures.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, Kerala has the maximum number of cases. As the cases of the infection continued to swell with over 119,400 confirmed cases reported globally so far out of which over 4,300 people have succumbed to the virus, India prohibited the entry of any international cruise ship, crew or passenger with a travel history to coronavirus-hit countries post-February 1, 2020 to its major ports till March 31.

Coronavirus outbreak: Number of cases so far

State National patients Foreign patients Delhi 6 Haryana 0 14 Kerala 17 Rajasthan 1 2 Telangana 1 Uttar Pradesh 10 1 Ladakh 3 Tamil Nadu 1 Jammu and Kashmir 1 Punjab 1 Karnataka 4 Maharashtra 11 Total 56 17

The Covid-19 outbreak began in December 2019 in Wuhan in China’s Hubei province and has since spread to 89 countries and territories. There have been over 98,000 confirmed cases — 82 percent of that in China alone — and 3,380 deaths, with over 3,000 just in China, according to the WHO.

The virus spreads when a person comes in contact with small droplets from an infected person’s nose or mouth and then touches her own eyes, nose or mouth.

