Coronavirus cases in India cross 35,000-mark; 1,147 deaths. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 35,000-mark, taking positive patients toll to 35,043 including 1,147 deaths while 8,889 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Friday. Till Thursday evening, India COVID-19 toll stood at 33,610 with 8,373 recovered patients and 1,075 deaths. The nation is nearing towards the end of an extended lockdown period on May 3, however, it is yet to confirmed by the government whether it will finally end or extended beyond May 3.
While cases in the country continue to rise, Maharashtra remains the worst affected with over 10,000 cases alone followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in most affected state list. However, in what could be taken as positive sign in India's fight against coronavirus is the slowing down of the doubling rate of cases.
Meanwhile, lauding India's fight against the deadly virus, an influential American lawmaker has said India has stepped up as a leader in the fight against coronavirus applauding New Delhi for providing the US with vital supplies such as mass quantities of Hydroxychloroquine.
"The Republic of India is one of America's closest and most important allies, and our relationship has always enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington, D.C. I am thankful that India has stepped up as a leader in the fight against coronavirus, and am glad that our special partnership remains strong during this pandemic," Congressman George Holding, the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, said.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1403
|321
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|42
|29
|1
|Bihar
|418
|82
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|40
|36
|0
|Delhi
|3515
|1094
|59
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4395
|613
|214
|Haryana
|313
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|28
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|614
|216
|8
|Jharkhand
|109
|20
|3
|Karnataka
|565
|229
|21
|Kerala
|497
|383
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2660
|482
|137
|Maharashtra
|10498
|1773
|459
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|142
|39
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|Rajasthan
|2584
|836
|58
|Tamil Nadu
|2323
|1258
|27
|Telengana
|1038
|397
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|57
|36
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2203
|513
|39
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|35043*
|8889
|1147
ALSO READ | Trump threatens tariffs against China, calls COVID-19 pandemic Wuhan's lab mistake
ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra breach 10,000 mark