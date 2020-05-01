Coronavirus cases in India cross 35,000-mark; 1,147 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People stand in queue outside a post office to withdraw relief money deposited into their accounts by the government, during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 35,000-mark, taking positive patients toll to 35,043 including 1,147 deaths while 8,889 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Friday. Till Thursday evening, India COVID-19 toll stood at 33,610 with 8,373 recovered patients and 1,075 deaths. The nation is nearing towards the end of an extended lockdown period on May 3, however, it is yet to confirmed by the government whether it will finally end or extended beyond May 3.

While cases in the country continue to rise, Maharashtra remains the worst affected with over 10,000 cases alone followed by Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh in most affected state list. However, in what could be taken as positive sign in India's fight against coronavirus is the slowing down of the doubling rate of cases.

Meanwhile, lauding India's fight against the deadly virus, an influential American lawmaker has said India has stepped up as a leader in the fight against coronavirus applauding New Delhi for providing the US with vital supplies such as mass quantities of Hydroxychloroquine.

"The Republic of India is one of America's closest and most important allies, and our relationship has always enjoyed bipartisan support in Washington, D.C. I am thankful that India has stepped up as a leader in the fight against coronavirus, and am glad that our special partnership remains strong during this pandemic," Congressman George Holding, the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, said.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 Andhra Pradesh 1403 321 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 42 29 1 Bihar 418 82 2 Chandigarh 56 17 0 Chhattisgarh 40 36 0 Delhi 3515 1094 59 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4395 613 214 Haryana 313 209 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 28 1 Jammu and Kashmir 614 216 8 Jharkhand 109 20 3 Karnataka 565 229 21 Kerala 497 383 4 Ladakh 22 16 0 Madhya Pradesh 2660 482 137 Maharashtra 10498 1773 459 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 142 39 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 357 90 19 Rajasthan 2584 836 58 Tamil Nadu 2323 1258 27 Telengana 1038 397 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 57 36 0 Uttar Pradesh 2203 513 39 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 35043* 8889 1147

