Coronavirus cases in India cross 26,000-mark; 824 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Municipal workers disinfects an area by sanitization in the hotspot during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus confirmed cases in India have crossed the 26,000-mark taking the positive patients toll to 26,496 including 824 deaths and 5,804 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. On Saturday, the total confirmed cases in India were at 24,942 while death toll was 779 and 5,210 have recovered. India is under an extended lockdown period that will remain in place till May 3 after PM Modi on April 14 in his televised address to the nation said that it was important to extend the lockdown to control the spread of the virus. He added almost every state was of the view that the lockdown should be extended.

In another development on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed standalone shops outside city limits to open, giving some relaxations in the lockdown. The shops are allowed to open only in areas that do not fall under red zones where coronavirus cases have surfaced. However, in urban areas, shops that are in market complexes have not been allowed to open. Also, Malls, shopping complexes, bars and restaurants, barbershops, beauty parlors are still closed.

The Delhi government on Saturday also decided to implement the Centre's guidelines on opening of neighbourhood and stand-alone shops during the lockdown, but said no activity will be allowed in containment zones, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,625 in the national capital. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, 111 fresh cases were reported. With one more fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 54. There are 1,702 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The number of containment zones rose to 95 in the national capital.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 1061 171 31 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 19 1 Bihar 243 46 2 Chandigarh 28 15 0 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 Delhi 2625 869 54 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 3071 282 133 Haryana 289 176 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 Jammu and Kashmir 494 112 6 Jharkhand 67 13 3 Karnataka 500 158 18 Kerala 457 338 4 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 2096 210 99 Maharashtra 7628 1076 323 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 94 33 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 298 67 17 Rajasthan 2083 493 33 Tamil Nadu 1821 960 23 Telengana 991 280 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 48 26 0 Uttar Pradesh 1793 261 27 West Bengal 611 105 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 26496* 5804 824

ALSO READ | British PM Boris Johnson to return to work on Monday after defeating coronavirus

ALSO READ | Global death tally crosses 2,00,000; total number cases mount to 2.9 million

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage