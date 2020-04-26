Global death tally crosses 2,00,000; total number cases mount to 2.9 million

Image Source : AP A woman sleeps on Brighton Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York as seagulls flutter around her, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. With the weather warming up, more people wearing personal protective equipment are venturing out to the parks and streets, though most are still respecting the social distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Amid the havoc caused by the deadly coronavirus, the total number of deaths due to the novel has crossed 2,00,000. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases rose to 2,920,899. So far, 8,36,683 people have recovered from the virus. The states of Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alaska started loosening restrictions on businesses despite warnings from experts that such steps might be premature. The worldwide death toll was over 202,000, according to a count by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher.

India reopened neighborhood stores that many of the country’s 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from beverages to mobile phone data cards. But the loosening didn’t apply to hundreds of quarantined towns and other places hit hardest by the outbreak that has killed at least 775 people in the country where many poor live in slums too crowded for social distancing. Shopping malls also stayed closed nationwide. Still, for owners of small stores, being allowed to open again brought relief.

The United States on Sunday reported more than 900,000 cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 52,000, while a new study indicated that the virus was likely to be spreading in multiple US cities "far earlier" than Americans knew. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 905,364 as of 10.30 a.m. (1430 GMT), and a total of 52,042 deaths related to the disease were recorded, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Xinhua news agency reported.

Here's the total number of coronavirus cases across the globe so far:

