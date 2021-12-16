India logs 7,974 COVID cases, over 7,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 87,245

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medical worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid test amid fear of spread of Omicron variant at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 7,974 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 343 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 7,948 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,41,54,879.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 87,245, the ministry data showed today.

Over 135.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,76,478. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 66,02,47,762 samples have been tested up to December 15 for COVID-19. Of these 12,16,011 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday reported 4,006 new infections and 282 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,92,593 and the death toll to 43,626. Of the 282 deaths, 125 were recorded over the last few days and 157 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 3,898 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,24,899 and the active cases dropped to 35,234, it said. As many as 65,704 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 830 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (598) and Kozhikode (372). Of the new cases, 35 were health workers, 14 from outside the State and 3,750 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 207.

