Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1 lakh new cases, 302 fatalities in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 1 lakh new COVID cases, 302 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 3,71,363.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 3,71,363 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178

The total recovery rate is at around 97.57 pc and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,17,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 30,836 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 3,71,363 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,007 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 465 in Delhi respectively.

The daily positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,68,19,128 samples have been tested up to January 6 for COVID-19. Of these 15,13,377 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city, while 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

The new cases included 79 Omicron infections, taking the tally of those infected with the variant to 797. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.

Mumbai alone reported 20,181 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record for the city, and four more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 14 7614 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2266 418 2062157 128 14500 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 103 28 55051 1 282 4 Assam 4036 710 613120 132 6176 2 5 Bihar 5786 2088 714920 289 12098 2 6 Chandigarh 979 314 64765 17 1080 7 Chhattisgarh 6905 2343 994017 56 13606 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 24 10688 1 4 9 Delhi 31498 8191 1432838 6900 25127 6 10 Goa 4613 895 176625 74 3528 2 11 Gujarat 14346 3352 820383 860 10127 1 12 Haryana 7935 1876 763694 801 10067 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 1655 439 224750 59 3880 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2049 230 336186 116 4533 3 15 Jharkhand 14255 3265 345814 435 5153 4 16 Karnataka 22202 4759 2962043 271 38358 1 17 Kerala*** 25855 2248 5193093 2180 49116 221 18 Ladakh 269 12 21880 9 221 19 Lakshadweep 4 1 10365 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 2475 931 783386 102 10535 21 Maharashtra 118549 27345 6533154 8907 141594 13 22 Manipur 316 48 123639 10 2009 1 23 Meghalaya 212 67 83324 23 1485 24 Mizoram 3018 446 140200 133 554 25 Nagaland 82 18 31462 12 703 1 26 Odisha 5588 1692 1045718 204 8467 1 27 Puducherry 399 121 127541 8 1881 28 Punjab 6687 2253 587753 121 16662 5 29 Rajasthan 7268 2252 946874 404 8967 30 Sikkim 86 21 32075 6 409 31 Tamil Nadu 22828 6251 2707779 721 36825 11 32 Telangana 7847 1679 675573 232 4036 2 33 Tripura 359 81 84212 22 829 34 Uttarakhand 1425 425 338250 202 7423 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 8224 3066 1688105 47 22917 1 36 West Bengal 41101 8059 1632797 7343 19846 19 Total# 371363 85962 34371845 30836 483178 302 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 17 deaths reported on 6th January + 204 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Bihar villager claims to have got 12 COVID jabs, probe ordered

ALSO READ: Supreme Court hearing to go virtual from Friday as India witnesses third Covid wave

Latest India News