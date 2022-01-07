Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1 lakh new cases, 302 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 3,71,363 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178
- The total recovery rate is at around 97.57 pc and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,17,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 30,836 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 3,71,363 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,007 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 465 in Delhi respectively.
The daily positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,68,19,128 samples have been tested up to January 6 for COVID-19. Of these 15,13,377 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city, while 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.
The new cases included 79 Omicron infections, taking the tally of those infected with the variant to 797. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.
Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.
Mumbai alone reported 20,181 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record for the city, and four more deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|105
|14
|7614
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2266
|418
|2062157
|128
|14500
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|103
|28
|55051
|1
|282
|4
|Assam
|4036
|710
|613120
|132
|6176
|2
|5
|Bihar
|5786
|2088
|714920
|289
|12098
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|979
|314
|64765
|17
|1080
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6905
|2343
|994017
|56
|13606
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|38
|24
|10688
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|31498
|8191
|1432838
|6900
|25127
|6
|10
|Goa
|4613
|895
|176625
|74
|3528
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|14346
|3352
|820383
|860
|10127
|1
|12
|Haryana
|7935
|1876
|763694
|801
|10067
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1655
|439
|224750
|59
|3880
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2049
|230
|336186
|116
|4533
|3
|15
|Jharkhand
|14255
|3265
|345814
|435
|5153
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|22202
|4759
|2962043
|271
|38358
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|25855
|2248
|5193093
|2180
|49116
|221
|18
|Ladakh
|269
|12
|21880
|9
|221
|19
|Lakshadweep
|4
|1
|10365
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2475
|931
|783386
|102
|10535
|21
|Maharashtra
|118549
|27345
|6533154
|8907
|141594
|13
|22
|Manipur
|316
|48
|123639
|10
|2009
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|212
|67
|83324
|23
|1485
|24
|Mizoram
|3018
|446
|140200
|133
|554
|25
|Nagaland
|82
|18
|31462
|12
|703
|1
|26
|Odisha
|5588
|1692
|1045718
|204
|8467
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|399
|121
|127541
|8
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|6687
|2253
|587753
|121
|16662
|5
|29
|Rajasthan
|7268
|2252
|946874
|404
|8967
|30
|Sikkim
|86
|21
|32075
|6
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|22828
|6251
|2707779
|721
|36825
|11
|32
|Telangana
|7847
|1679
|675573
|232
|4036
|2
|33
|Tripura
|359
|81
|84212
|22
|829
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1425
|425
|338250
|202
|7423
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|8224
|3066
|1688105
|47
|22917
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|41101
|8059
|1632797
|7343
|19846
|19
|Total#
|371363
|85962
|34371845
|30836
|483178
|302
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 17 deaths reported on 6th January + 204 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
