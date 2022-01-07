Friday, January 07, 2022
     
  Coronavirus pandemic LIVE Updates: India logs over 1 lakh new cases, 302 fatalities in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 3,71,363 the ministry data showed today.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2022 10:10 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Over 1 lakh new COVID cases, 302 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 3,71,363.

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 3,71,363 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178
  • The total recovery rate is at around 97.57 pc and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,17,100 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 302 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 30,836 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,71,845.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 3,71,363  the ministry data showed today. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,83,178. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 3,007 today with 876 cases in Maharashtra and 465 in Delhi respectively. 

 

The daily positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent today. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,68,19,128 samples have been tested up to January 6 for COVID-19. Of these 15,13,377 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections, a fresh record for the city, while 13 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

The new cases included 79 Omicron infections, taking the tally of those infected with the variant to 797. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low. He ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.

Mumbai alone reported 20,181 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a new record for the city, and four more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 14  7614 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2266 418  2062157 128  14500
3 Arunachal Pradesh 103 28  55051 282  
4 Assam 4036 710  613120 132  6176
5 Bihar 5786 2088  714920 289  12098
6 Chandigarh 979 314  64765 17  1080  
7 Chhattisgarh 6905 2343  994017 56  13606
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 38 24  10688 4  
9 Delhi 31498 8191  1432838 6900  25127
10 Goa 4613 895  176625 74  3528
11 Gujarat 14346 3352  820383 860  10127
12 Haryana 7935 1876  763694 801  10067
13 Himachal Pradesh 1655 439  224750 59  3880  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 2049 230  336186 116  4533
15 Jharkhand 14255 3265  345814 435  5153
16 Karnataka 22202 4759  2962043 271  38358
17 Kerala*** 25855 2248  5193093 2180  49116 221 
18 Ladakh 269 12  21880 221  
19 Lakshadweep 4 10365   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 2475 931  783386 102  10535  
21 Maharashtra 118549 27345  6533154 8907  141594 13 
22 Manipur 316 48  123639 10  2009
23 Meghalaya 212 67  83324 23  1485  
24 Mizoram 3018 446  140200 133  554  
25 Nagaland 82 18  31462 12  703
26 Odisha 5588 1692  1045718 204  8467
27 Puducherry 399 121  127541 1881  
28 Punjab 6687 2253  587753 121  16662
29 Rajasthan 7268 2252  946874 404  8967  
30 Sikkim 86 21  32075 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 22828 6251  2707779 721  36825 11 
32 Telangana 7847 1679  675573 232  4036
33 Tripura 359 81  84212 22  829  
34 Uttarakhand 1425 425  338250 202  7423
35 Uttar Pradesh 8224 3066  1688105 47  22917
36 West Bengal 41101 8059  1632797 7343  19846 19 
Total# 371363 85962  34371845 30836  483178 302 
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 17 deaths reported on 6th January + 204 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

