Army jawan in Leh tests COVID-19 +ve; entire Ladakh Scouts quarantined

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Indian Army quarantines 34 jawans, soldiers

Amid the coronavirus pandemic taking a toll over the world, the Indian Army on Wednesday quarantined all soldiers and colleagues of the Ladakh Scouts jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh. According to Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh samples of all 34 jawans and soldiers were collected, out of which two have been found to be positive. The infected people are relatives of the earlier positive cases and have been quarantined. With this, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has risen to 8.

A 34-year-old soldier had tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday. This was the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces.

The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection.

His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2. He was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, sources said.

The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation.

"Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for sometime as well," they said.

Also Read | Coronavirus: Indian Army jawan in Ladakh tests positive for COVID-19

Also Read | IIT Bombay announces virtual shutdown; asks students to vacate hostels