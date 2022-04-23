Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,079.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 2,527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 23), the country saw a total of 1,656 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,17,724.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,079 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 14,241.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,42,81,170 samples have been tested up to April 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,179 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday (April 22).

The city had reported 1,104 cases on February 10. With this, the active cases in the national capital breached the 3,000 mark and currently stand at 3,253. This is the highest since February 15 when the active cases in the city stood at 3,397.

The daily case positivity rate of the city stands at 4.64 per cent. As many as 757 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,43,282.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 35 2304888 1 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64199 296 4 Assam 1353 716212 6639 5 Bihar 16 1 818242 1 12256 6 Chandigarh 22 3 90789 3 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 11 1138183 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 2970 329 1842525 635 26162 1 1 10 Goa 24 1 241520 3 3832 11 Gujarat 98 6 1213173 12 10943 1 1 12 Haryana 1441 166 976097 201 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 77 8 280526 3 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 2 449160 8 4751 15 Jharkhand 23 5 429857 1 5316 1 1 16 Karnataka 1592 51 3904996 49 40057 17 Kerala*** 2571 28 6467215 256 68750 48 48 18 Ladakh 3 2 28011 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 57 13 1030489 2 10735 21 Maharashtra 762 72 7727789 106 147831 1 1 22 Manipur 29 5 135056 7 2120 23 Meghalaya 6 92193 1593 24 Mizoram 614 16 225282 75 694 25 Nagaland 1 3 34727 3 760 26 Odisha 157 6 1278687 15 9124 27 Puducherry 0 1 163815 1 1962 28 Punjab 123 10 741488 10 17744 1 1 29 Rajasthan 122 7 1273591 21 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38693 452 31 Tamil Nadu 256 13 3415109 26 38025 32 Telangana 187 7 787411 24 4111 33 Tripura 1 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 407 4 429256 1 7693 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 980 124 2047786 81 23502 36 West Bengal 245 13 1996455 39 21200 Total# 14241 808 42516068 1589 522116 23 48 54 *** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

