Saturday, April 23, 2022
     
  COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,079

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 15,079 the health ministry data showed today.

New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2022 9:39 IST
Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 15,079 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149
  • The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% on April 23

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 23), the country saw a total of 1,656 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,17,724.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,079 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 14,241.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% on April 23. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,42,81,170 samples have been tested up to April 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,179 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday (April 22).

The city had reported 1,104 cases on February 10. With this, the active cases in the national capital breached the 3,000 mark and currently stand at 3,253. This is the highest since February 15 when the active cases in the city stood at 3,397.

The daily case positivity rate of the city stands at 4.64 per cent. As many as 757 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,43,282.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 35   2304888 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 1353   716212   6639      
5 Bihar 16 818242 12256      
6 Chandigarh 22 90789 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 11   1138183 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 2970 329  1842525 635  26162   1
10 Goa 24 241520 3832      
11 Gujarat 98 1213173 12  10943   1
12 Haryana 1441 166  976097 201  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 77 280526 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449160 4751      
15 Jharkhand 23 429857 5316   1
16 Karnataka 1592 51  3904996 49  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2571 28  6467215 256  68750   48 48
18 Ladakh 3 28011 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 57 13  1030489 10735      
21 Maharashtra 762 72  7727789 106  147831   1
22 Manipur 29 135056 2120      
23 Meghalaya 6   92193   1593      
24 Mizoram 614 16  225282 75  694      
25 Nagaland 1 34727 760      
26 Odisha 157 1278687 15  9124      
27 Puducherry 0 163815 1962      
28 Punjab 123 10  741488 10  17744   1
29 Rajasthan 122 1273591 21  9552      
30 Sikkim 3   38693   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 256 13  3415109 26  38025      
32 Telangana 187 787411 24  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 407 429256 7693   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 980 124  2047786 81  23502      
36 West Bengal 245 13  1996455 39  21200      
Total# 14241 808  42516068 1589  522116 23  48 54
*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

