COVID: Over 2,500 new cases, 33 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 15,079.

- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 15,079 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149
- The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% on April 23
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,527 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 33 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (April 23), the country saw a total of 1,656 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,17,724.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 15,079 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 14,241.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,22,149. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate stands at 0.56% on April 23.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,42,81,170 samples have been tested up to April 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,55,179 samples were tested on Friday.
Meanwhile, the national capital reported 1,042 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours (77 more than yesterday), the highest since February 10 this year, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Friday (April 22).
The city had reported 1,104 cases on February 10. With this, the active cases in the national capital breached the 3,000 mark and currently stand at 3,253. This is the highest since February 15 when the active cases in the city stood at 3,397.
The daily case positivity rate of the city stands at 4.64 per cent. As many as 757 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,43,282.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|35
|2304888
|1
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|1353
|716212
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|16
|1
|818242
|1
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|22
|3
|90789
|3
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|1138183
|3
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2970
|329
|1842525
|635
|26162
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|24
|1
|241520
|3
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|98
|6
|1213173
|12
|10943
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1441
|166
|976097
|201
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|77
|8
|280526
|3
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|2
|449160
|8
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|23
|5
|429857
|1
|5316
|1
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|1592
|51
|3904996
|49
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2571
|28
|6467215
|256
|68750
|48
|48
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|2
|28011
|2
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|57
|13
|1030489
|2
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|762
|72
|7727789
|106
|147831
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|29
|5
|135056
|7
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|6
|92193
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|614
|16
|225282
|75
|694
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|3
|34727
|3
|760
|26
|Odisha
|157
|6
|1278687
|15
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|1
|163815
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|123
|10
|741488
|10
|17744
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|122
|7
|1273591
|21
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|38693
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|256
|13
|3415109
|26
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|187
|7
|787411
|24
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|407
|4
|429256
|1
|7693
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|980
|124
|2047786
|81
|23502
|36
|West Bengal
|245
|13
|1996455
|39
|21200
|Total#
|14241
|808
|42516068
|1589
|522116
|23
|48
|54
|*** For Kerala: 0 death in last 24 hours and 31 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filled)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
