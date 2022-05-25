India reports 2,124 new COVID cases, 17 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 14,971

Highlights
- The total death toll of COVID in the country is now at 5,24,507
- The daily positivity rate is 0.46% on May 25
- India saw a total of 1,977 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,124 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 17 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 25), the country saw a total of 1,977 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,02,714.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 14,971, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,841.
An increase of 130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
Also, the daily positivity rate is 0.46% on May 25.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,507. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday logged 418 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.27 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,04,240 and the death toll climbed to 26,203.
A total of 18,451 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
On Monday, the national capital reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent. The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.
ALSO READ: One in eight suffer heart inflammation after hospitalisation with Covid infection, claims study
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|2
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58
|12
|2305102
|18
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64207
|296
|4
|Assam
|3
|1
|716236
|1
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|51
|8
|818419
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|80
|5
|91078
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|62
|11
|1138307
|4
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1841
|22
|1876196
|394
|26203
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|99
|15
|241760
|11
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|186
|4
|1213837
|31
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1062
|34
|989579
|264
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|8
|280828
|10
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|57
|1
|449398
|4
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|19
|429981
|4
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1715
|3
|3908949
|121
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|3955
|27
|6477952
|428
|69630
|13
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|28028
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|289
|14
|1031251
|18
|10736
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|2039
|61
|7733452
|276
|147857
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|1
|1
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|2
|92227
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|168
|7
|227339
|16
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|143
|8
|1279118
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|27
|5
|163854
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|103
|7
|742363
|22
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|491
|17
|1275251
|88
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|38709
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|354
|23
|3416605
|36
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|377
|5
|788460
|45
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|481
|10
|429652
|9
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|885
|1
|2054484
|123
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|360
|17
|1997586
|42
|21203
|Total#
|14971
|130
|42602714
|1977
|524507
|4
|13
|17
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 12 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: COVID-19 infection linked to impaired heart function: Study