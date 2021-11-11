Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India logs 13,091 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases at 266-day low of 1.38 lakh.

India recorded 13,091 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 340 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 13,878 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.25 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,38,00,925.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,38,556 (lowest in 265 days), the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,99,02,064 samples have been tested up to November 10 for COVID-19. Of these 11,89,470 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,62,189. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 7,540 fresh coronavirus infections and 259 deaths on Wednesday, raising the caseload to 50,34,858 and the fatalities to 34,621. With 7,841 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries touched 49,22,834 and the active cases reached 70,459, an official press release said.

Of the 259 deaths, 48 were reported over the last few days and 211 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said. As many as 76,380 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,151 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,083) and Kottayam (812).

