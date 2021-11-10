Over 118 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to States, Union Territories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Over 118 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that over 118 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the free cost of the channel.

"More than 118 crore (1,18,24,36,185) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," it said.

The Ministry said that 16,13,69,661 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

India recorded 11,466 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 460 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 11,961 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.25 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,87,047.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,39,683 (lowest in 264 days), the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,85,02,659 samples have been tested up to November 9 for COVID-19. Of these 12,78,728 samples were tested on Tuesday.

