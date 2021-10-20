India logs fresh 14,623 COVID cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.78 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers dose of COVID vaccine to a beneficiary at Govt Polyclinic Vaccination centre in Gurugram.

India recorded new 14,623 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 197 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 19,446 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.15 per cent and total recoveries to 3,34,78,247.

Of the 14,623 new infections and 197 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 7,643 new cases and 77 deaths.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 1,78,098, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 59,44,29,890 samples have been tested up to October 19 for COVID-19. Of these 13,23,702 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,52,651. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday logged 7,643 new COVID cases and 77 deaths, taking the caseload to 48,59,434 and fatalities to 27,002.

The state has been showing a decline in the daily cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August. With 10,488 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 47,60,781 and the active cases dropped to 80,262, a state government release said.

As many as 82,408 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,017, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (963) and Ernakulam (817).

Latest India News