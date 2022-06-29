COVID: India registers 14,506 fresh cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 99,602

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25,077

India saw a total of 11,574 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 14,506 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 30 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 29), the country saw a total of 11,574 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,08,666.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 99,602, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,700.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,077. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 29 was recorded 3.35 per cent.

ALSO READ: Covid 19: 37 inmates of Patna's Beur Jail test positive

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi has logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.

Tuesday's cases were detected out of 16,866 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 19,32,900 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 26,260.

The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday. On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 35 2 9973 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 585 9 2305719 34 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 64216 296 4 Assam 306 50 716353 10 7988 5 Bihar 775 81 819160 52 12257 6 Chandigarh 502 7 91937 45 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 757 61 1139074 64 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 4 11450 1 4 9 Delhi 4553 386 1901217 1011 26256 3 3 10 Goa 923 5 243413 135 3835 11 Gujarat 2566 103 1216967 248 10946 12 Haryana 2876 213 1000946 663 10622 13 Himachal Pradesh 367 48 281328 46 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 359 38 449750 29 4756 15 Jharkhand 257 25 430184 7 5320 16 Karnataka 4288 150 3921050 767 40114 17 Kerala*** 27919 147 6529387 3046 69964 13 13 18 Ladakh 59 10 28089 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 2 2 11353 2 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 465 3 1032875 70 10741 1 1 21 Maharashtra 25570 962 7791555 1402 147910 5 5 22 Manipur 14 3 135124 2120 23 Meghalaya 37 8 92282 1594 24 Mizoram 188 17 228054 23 703 1 1 25 Nagaland 3 34743 1 761 26 Odisha 457 17 1279745 52 9126 27 Puducherry 234 4 164118 13 1962 28 Punjab 921 13 743648 113 17769 3 3 29 Rajasthan 880 22 1277611 75 9563 30 Sikkim 18 4 38739 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 8222 764 3423557 697 38026 32 Telangana 3960 198 791461 279 4111 33 Tripura 9 4 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 728 26 430135 5 7696 1 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3767 114 2061685 335 23533 36 West Bengal 4080 303 2000227 248 21216 Total# 96700 2280 42797092 9486 525047 15 13 27 ***Kerala 12-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Delhi sees 628 new Covid cases today; presence of highly-transmissible BA.5 variant detected

Latest India News