  4. COVID: India registers 14,506 fresh cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 99,602

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 99,602, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu New Delhi Published on: June 29, 2022 9:26 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25,077
  • India saw a total of 11,574 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,506 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 30 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 29), the country saw a total of 11,574 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,08,666.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 99,602, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,700. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,077. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 29 was recorded 3.35 per cent. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi has logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.

Tuesday's cases were detected out of 16,866 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 19,32,900 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 26,260.

The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday. On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 35 9973 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 585 2305719 34  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 64216   296      
4 Assam 306 50  716353 10  7988      
5 Bihar 775 81  819160 52  12257      
6 Chandigarh 502 91937 45  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 757 61  1139074 64  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 13 11450 4      
9 Delhi 4553 386  1901217 1011  26256   3
10 Goa 923 243413 135  3835      
11 Gujarat 2566 103  1216967 248  10946      
12 Haryana 2876 213  1000946 663  10622      
13 Himachal Pradesh 367 48  281328 46  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 359 38  449750 29  4756      
15 Jharkhand 257 25  430184 5320      
16 Karnataka 4288 150  3921050 767  40114      
17 Kerala*** 27919 147  6529387 3046  69964   13 13
18 Ladakh 59 10  28089 228      
19 Lakshadweep 2 11353 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 465 1032875 70  10741   1
21 Maharashtra 25570 962  7791555 1402  147910   5
22 Manipur 14 135124   2120      
23 Meghalaya 37 92282   1594      
24 Mizoram 188 17  228054 23  703   1
25 Nagaland 3   34743 761      
26 Odisha 457 17  1279745 52  9126      
27 Puducherry 234 164118 13  1962      
28 Punjab 921 13  743648 113  17769   3
29 Rajasthan 880 22  1277611 75  9563      
30 Sikkim 18 38739 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 8222 764  3423557 697  38026      
32 Telangana 3960 198  791461 279  4111      
33 Tripura 9 99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 728 26  430135 7696   1
35 Uttar Pradesh 3767 114  2061685 335  23533      
36 West Bengal 4080 303  2000227 248  21216      
Total# 96700 2280  42797092 9486  525047 15  13 27
***Kerala 12-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

