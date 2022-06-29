COVID: India registers 14,506 fresh cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 99,602

Highlights
- An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,25,077
- India saw a total of 11,574 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 14,506 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 30 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 29), the country saw a total of 11,574 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,08,666.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 99,602, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 96,700.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,902 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,077. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on June 29 was recorded 3.35 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi has logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities due to the infection, while the positivity rate has declined to 5.18 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. The national capital reported 628 new Covid cases and three deaths due to the viral disease on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 8.06 per cent.
Tuesday's cases were detected out of 16,866 Covid tests conducted the previous day. Delhi's Covid case tally has climbed to 19,32,900 while the death toll due to the infection has gone up to 26,260.
The health department had not issued a bulletin on Sunday. On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to Covid while the positivity rate was 7.8 per cent.
On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent. Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.1 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|35
|2
|9973
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|585
|9
|2305719
|34
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|1
|64216
|296
|4
|Assam
|306
|50
|716353
|10
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|775
|81
|819160
|52
|12257
|6
|Chandigarh
|502
|7
|91937
|45
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|757
|61
|1139074
|64
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|13
|4
|11450
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4553
|386
|1901217
|1011
|26256
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|923
|5
|243413
|135
|3835
|11
|Gujarat
|2566
|103
|1216967
|248
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2876
|213
|1000946
|663
|10622
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|367
|48
|281328
|46
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|359
|38
|449750
|29
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|257
|25
|430184
|7
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|4288
|150
|3921050
|767
|40114
|17
|Kerala***
|27919
|147
|6529387
|3046
|69964
|13
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|59
|10
|28089
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2
|2
|11353
|2
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|465
|3
|1032875
|70
|10741
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|25570
|962
|7791555
|1402
|147910
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|14
|3
|135124
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|37
|8
|92282
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|188
|17
|228054
|23
|703
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|34743
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|457
|17
|1279745
|52
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|234
|4
|164118
|13
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|921
|13
|743648
|113
|17769
|3
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|880
|22
|1277611
|75
|9563
|30
|Sikkim
|18
|4
|38739
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8222
|764
|3423557
|697
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|3960
|198
|791461
|279
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|9
|4
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|728
|26
|430135
|5
|7696
|1
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3767
|114
|2061685
|335
|23533
|36
|West Bengal
|4080
|303
|2000227
|248
|21216
|Total#
|96700
|2280
|42797092
|9486
|525047
|15
|13
|27
|***Kerala 12-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 10 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
