India logs 30,570 fresh COVID cases, over 38,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 3.42 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker collects swab samples from a school student for Covid testing at a govt school in Patiala.

India recorded new 30,570 cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 431 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 38,303 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.62 per cent and total recoveries to 3,25,60,474.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,42,923, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,43,928. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Wednesday reported 17,681 fresh COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, which took the total caseload to 44,24,046 and fatalities to 22,987.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Tuesday was 25,588 which brought the total recoveries to 42,09,746 and the number of active cases to 1,90,750, a state government release said.

While the release said that 97,070 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was.

However, 17,681 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 97,070 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of more than 18 per cent.

Latest India News