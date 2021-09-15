Tourist visas, suspended due to Covid-19, set to resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The government is set to resume tourist visas after 1.5 years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, a meeting has been called by the Home Ministry that will be chaired by Home Secretary to discuss issues related to resuming tourist visas.

Disrupted due to the pandemic, tourists visas were suspended for around 1.5 years, however, the situation is likely to be change as the country is reporting less than 30,000 Covid cases per day.

India has so far seen two devastating coronavirus waves while there are some predictions being made for a third wave, however, many experts say if at all it comes, the impact won't be that bad as vaccinations are keep happening and herd immunity is also helping to recover the infectious disease.

