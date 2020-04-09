Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Wearing masks is compulsory in Rajasthan now

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, it will now be compulsory to wear a face mask in Rajasthan. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision after considering suggestions in a virtual conference. The compulsion to wear masks will be enforced in urban areas of Rajasthan. Action will be taken against those not using face masks.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday the state medical department has acquired the services of 6,624 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors and compounders to assist the medical teams working in the field, quarantine and isolation centres and other work.

“This will strengthen efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said.

Sharma said widespread efforts were being made to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in Ramganj area of Jaipur by dividing the area in different clusters.

Jaipur has 140 positive cases and most of them are from Ramganj area.

"Similar efforts are being made in other areas of the state to break the chain of COVID-19 patients," he said.

The health minister said nearly one crore people have been screened by the members of active surveillance teams across the state.

Rajasthan has 430 confirmed COVID-19 cases and reports of 826 samples are awaited.

