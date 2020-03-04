Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
Coronavirus outbreak: Lufthansa to ground 150 aircraft

German airline group Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft due to the coronavirus outbreak. The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the world so far.

New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2020 21:57 IST
German airline group Lufthansa will ground 150 aircraft due to the coronavirus outbreak. The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 lives across the world so far. 

"We are dynamically adjusting our plans to reflect extraordinary circumstances," a Lufthansa spokesman said, adding that 25 of the 150 grounded aircraft are long-haul jets.

On Tuesday, European airline bosses had warned that the worst is still yet to come for the airline industry in terms of economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

