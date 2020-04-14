Image Source : AP Lockdown 2.0: Here's what remains closed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 19-day extension to the nationwide lockdown inflicted to combat the growing spread of coronavirus. In his speech, the prime minister commended the nation for showing the resolve to fight coronavirus while at the same time advised caution that any more of this resolve is necessary if we want to win this long drawn fight against coronavirus. PM Modi has called for a gradual opening of the economy in the lockdown 2.0 that will run till on till May 3.

Here is what will remain closed during the lockdown 2.0

All educational, training, research. coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

Non-essential industrial establishments will remain closed.

Rail and air transport will remain suspended.

Hospitality services including hotels and restaurants will remain shut.

All sporting, entertainment events will remain suspended until further notice.

Funeral congregations of more than 20 people will not be permitted.

Shopping malls, cinema halls will remain shut.

All places of worship will be closed for the public. No religious congregation will be allowed.

(The list will be updated with more information about services that will remain suspended during lockdown 2.0)

