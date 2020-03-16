World fights to restrict coronavirus spread | Photos

Monday, March 16, 2020
     
Millions of people began holing up at home, across the globe and stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they get to friends and neighbors as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places.

New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 20:56 IST
A soldier stops a public transport vehicle in Callao Peru,
Image Source : AP

A soldier stops a public transport vehicle in Callao Peru, Monday, March 16, 2020. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes and temporarily suspending certain constitutional rights. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

Millions of people began holing up at home, across the globe and stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they get to friends and neighbors as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places. The number of cases worldwide at the time of writing this report surpassed 173,785 with 6,700 deaths, but among those, 77,785 have recovered from the illness. IndiaTVNews.com brings to you a compilation of photos as world fights to restrict COVID-19 spread. 

