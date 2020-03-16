World fights to restrict coronavirus spread | Photos

Image Source : AP A soldier stops a public transport vehicle in Callao Peru, Monday, March 16, 2020. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes and temporarily suspending certain constitutional rights. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

Millions of people began holing up at home, across the globe and stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they get to friends and neighbors as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places. The number of cases worldwide at the time of writing this report surpassed 173,785 with 6,700 deaths, but among those, 77,785 have recovered from the illness. IndiaTVNews.com brings to you a compilation of photos as world fights to restrict COVID-19 spread.

Soldiers stop vehicles in Callao Peru, Monday, March 16, 2020. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes and temporarily suspending certain constitutional rights, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks from the new coronavirus, depending on the severity of the illness.

A pedestrian passes a nearly empty Fulton Center station as businesses are closed due to coronavirus concerns, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City. New York City entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday with all the city's public schools closed for at least a month and bars and restaurants about to be off limits except for takeout service. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness.

Chairs are stacked in a Starbucks coffee shop that remained open for customers purchasing for take-away, Monday, March 16, 2020, in New York. New York leaders took a series of unprecedented steps Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including canceling schools and extinguishing most nightlife in New York City.

A medical emergency helicopter takes off from the Brescia hospital, Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

A worker in protective suit disinfects a tunnel at a train station amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

Soldiers patrol in downtown Lima, Peru, Monday, March 16, 2020. Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has declared a state of emergency, ordering citizens to stay in their homes and temporarily suspending certain constitutional rights, to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks from the new coronavirus, depending on the severity of the illness.

An ambulance arrives at the Brescia hospital, Italy, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

Indian nursing students vacate their rooms at the Gandhi hospital to facilitate the rooms to be used as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad, India, Monday, March 16, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

A man walks past the closed luxury shop Louis Vuitton at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France's government announced Saturday closing restaurants, bars and other establishments to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

