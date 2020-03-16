Image Source : ANI COVID-19: Health Ministry urges pvt sector to encourage work from home

Union Health Ministry on Monday urged the private sector organisations to encourage work from home for their employees in order to prevent spread of coronavirus. In a press conference, a Health Ministry spokesperson said, "We encourage private sector organisations, employers to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible."

The ministry also advised people to avoid non-essential travel. "Non-essential travel should be avoided; buses, trains and aeroplanes to maximize social distancing in public transport"

After the Group of Ministers meeting, govt has proposed social distancing measures to be in force till March 31.

Health Ministry has confirmed that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have notched up to 114.