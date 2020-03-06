Coronavirus outbreak: Attari-Wagah retreat event to be held without spectators

The Border Security Force (BSF) Friday said people would not be allowed to attend the daily retreat ceremony between India and Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The precautionary measure will be effective from Saturday.

However, the BSF will continue performing the ceremonial duty of lowering the flag and other drills.

"As per government guidelines, congregations are to be avoided. Hence visitors and spectators to the ceremony will not be entertained. The ceremony will be conducted without spectators," a spokesperson said.

The event is held every evening and national flags of India and Pakistan are lowered by the respective border guarding forces amid foot-stomping gestures and patriotic music in presence of visitors on both sides of the border.