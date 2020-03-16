Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Image Source : FILE Odisha reports first coronavirus case

One positive case of Coronavirus was detected in Odisha, said CBK Mohanty, Director, Health and Education Training on Monday. This is the first COVID-19 case reported in the state. As of now, 14 Indian states have confirmed the positive coronavirus cases, among which Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are highly affected.

The man who was found infected with the coronavirus had travelled to Bhubaneswar from Delhi. The patient is admitted to a Bhubaneswar hospital.

Till now, 110 confirmed cases have been reported in India. Two people have also lost their lives due to the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, a testing facility was opened in a government-run medical research unit Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneshwar.

Besides that, isolation wards with ventilator support have been created at major medical colleges and hospitals and the Capital Hospital.

The Naveen Patnaik government has earmarked Rs 200 crore to combat the coronavirus threat in the state. The government also announced to close all educational institutions till March 31. Only the examinations will be held as per the schedule. COVID-19 was also declared as a "disaster" for the state.

