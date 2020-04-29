Image Source : DINESH MAURYA Mumbai's biggest Covid-19 quarantine centre to come up at MMRDA grounds in BKC

(Reported by Dinesh Maurya)

Authorities in Mumbai are working on war-footing to build biggest coronavirus quarantine centre in Mumbai. The quarantine centre is coming up at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). It is aimed to be completed within 13 days.

Mumbai is the worst-hit city in Maharashtra which itself has reported maximum number of coronavirus patients and deaths.

The qurantine centre will have 1008 beds. If required, the capacity of the quarantine centre will be increased. At increased capacity, the quarantine centre will be able to cater to 5000 patients in qurantine. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has said that the qurantine centre will be ready by May 9. Once ready, the qurantine centre will be able to house suspect patients of coronavirus as well as high-risk individuals.

Central team had recently toured the city and suggested setting up of such a quarantine centre in the city. This quarantine centre is situated close to Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia. Coronavirus infections and deaths have been detected in Dharavi as well.

