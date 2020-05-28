Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Number of cases inches towards 60,000 mark

Number of fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra isn't showing any sign of decrease as the state continues to be the worst hit due to the Covid 19 pandemic. On Thursday, 2598 fresh cases were recorded by the state health department. This brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 59,546. Eighty-five deaths were recorded on Thursday in the state. 1982 people have lost their fight with coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

Mumbai still constitutes the largest chunk of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Mumbai accounts for 35,485 coronavirus cases. There have been 1135 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

On a brighter note, 8650 coronavirus patients in Mumbai have recovered from the infection. Number of recovered patients in Maharashtra has reached 18,616.

The rising worry in the state is coronavirus infection among police personnel. The number is rising. By Thursday afternoon, at least 22 policemen in the state had succumbed to coronavirus infection. More than 130 police officials had tested positive for coronavirus within prior 24-hours. Number of positive coronavirus cases has reached 2095.

Besides enforcing lockdown guidelines, police officials in Maharashtra are also having to tackle unruly behaviour of the public. During coronavirus lockdown, there have been 254 cases of assault on police personnel. 833 people have been arrested in connection with the cases.

