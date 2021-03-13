COVID-19 case surge: Lockdown imposed at several locations in Maharashtra; guidelines issued

Image Source : PTI Lockdown imposed at several locations in Maharashtra amid coronavirus case surge

Amid a steep rise in the positive cases of COVID-19, a strict lockdown has been imposed in several locations in Maharashtra. According to the details, the lockdown has been imposed at five coronavirus hotspots in Mira Bhayandar till March 31. An order issued by the municipal corporation in Mira Bhayandar, only emergency/essential services will be allowed in all five coronavirus hotspots, where the lockdown has been imposed. All shops will remain closed in the areas, the order stated.

The order further stated all shops, restaurants, hotels and bars will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 10 pm, with 50 per cent capacity. Meanwhile, shopping malls will be allowed to remain open till 11 pm.

On Friday, as many as 100 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Mira Bhayandar. One fatality was also reported due to COVID-19.

A total of 27,800 cases of coronavirus have so far been reported from Mira Bhayandar.

Coronavirus in Mumbai

Mumbai on Friday recorded 1,646 cases of coronavirus, the highest since mid-October, raising the tally of infections to 3,40,277, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With four fatalities in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 11,519, the official said.

The daily count of infections in the city has crossed the 1,500-mark for the third consecutive day.

This is the first time since October 17 that the city has witnessed such a high number of cases.

At least 1,122 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 3,15,379, the official said, adding that the city now has 12,487 active cases.

According to the civic body, as many as 20,730 swab samples have been tested in the last 24-hours, taking the number of tests conducted so far to 35,16,875.

The average growth rate of cases in the city has increased to 0.35 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the average doubling rate stands at 196 days.

The city has 30 containment zones in slums and chawls, while 214 buildings have been sealed, it was stated.

