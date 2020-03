Class 10 student appeared for Kerala board exam, tests COVID-19 positive along with father

A 10th standard student of a government school, who appeared for the SSLC examination this month, is among the positive cases detected in Kerala. Her father, who had returned from abroad on March 17, has also tested positive and two other family members are under observation, health department sources here said. Efforts were on to trace all those with whom the student is suspected to have come in contact, they said.

At least 19 other students were also there in the class the affected girl had written the exam on March 19.

On Friday, 39 people had tested positive for coronavirus, with the worst-affected Kasaragod accounting for 34 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the southern state has touched 164.

ALSO READ | 10 percent recovered patients in Wuhan test COVID-19 positive again

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Kerala reports first death as 69-year old COVID-19 positive patient dies in Kochi