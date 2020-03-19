Image Source : PTI Kashmir SSP goes into isolation as mother-in-law contracts COVID-19 (Representational Image)

A senior superintendent of police in Kashmir on Thursday went into isolation after his mother-in-law was tested positive for coronavirus, with several of his colleagues and bureaucrats hailing the move. Imtiaz Ismail Parray, whose mother-in-law from Srinagar city, became the first positive case of coronavirus in the Valley on Wednesday, said although he had no direct contact with her after her return from Saudi Arabia, he was still going into isolation and urged people to leave nothing to chance.

"Updating all well-wishers...mother in law doing well at SKIMS. Rest of my family also following necessary protocol..Although no direct contact was made yet I am also going into isolation... urge all to leave nothing to chance and follow govt directives strictly," the SSP posted on Twitter.

Parray's move was hailed by other police and civil officers of the union territory.

"Proud of you @imtiazismailp sb (sahab)," District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary wrote.



"The gentleman has certainly emerged as a torchbearer. More power to him and his tribe," Suneem Khan, who is a medical officer with the CRPF in Srinagar, said.