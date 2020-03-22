All inter-state bus services suspended till March 31 amid COVID-19 spread

Image Source : FILE All inter-state bus services suspended till March 31

In a bid to curb the transmission of COVID-19 virus, all inter-state bus services across India have been suspended till March 31. The unprecedented suspension of all inter-state buses comes as a preventive measure to check the spread of the coronavirus. So far, around 341 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India.

The Central government issued a press release on Sunday, "In view of the need to contain the spread of COVID 19, it was agreed that there is urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31st March 2020."

"Following detailed discussions, the State Governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19. The State Governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation. It was noted that several State Governments have already issued orders in this regard," the press release further added.

Earlier, states like Bihar and West Bengal had suspended the services of inter-state buses. Now, the nation-wide services have shut down.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have also announced to shut down passenger train services till March 31.

ALSO READ | 4 potential treatments that can save world from Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Railways - lifeline of India - suspends services till March 31 amid coronavirus outbreak