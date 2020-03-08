Coronavirus: Indian citizen with travel history to Iran dies in Leh; samples sent for COVID-19 test

Image Source : PTI Representative image (PTI)

A man admitted to a hospital in Leh passed away on Sunday, in what could be the first possible death due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, the hospital administration has not confirmed anything as of yet, saying that the samples of the patient have been sent for testing, a process that could take up to six days.

The man, who was admitted to Leh’s Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital, is said to have arrived back recently from Iran. He is further learnt to have been a regular traveller to Iran.

Also read: Saudi-returned coronavirus suspect dies in Bengal hospital