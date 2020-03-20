Image Source : INDIANARMY Indian Army fights COVID-19: Leaves of soldiers extended till April 15; all postings deferred

Indian Army has taken measures to counter the growing threat of coronavirus in India. These measures come after a jawan of the Ladakh Scouts regiment tested positive in Leh earlier this week. In lieu of the growing threat of coronavirus, leaves of all Indian Army personnel, who are already on leave, have been extended till April 15.

All postings have also been temporarily deferred as a measure to counter the outbreak of coronavirus that has had over 200 people infected in India and over 250,000 people worldwide.

All service personnel except those in Army Medical Corps (AMC) attending courses terminating prior to 15 April 2020 will be retained at respective training institution for the time being.

Similar measures have been taken for the management of ranks as well as foreign postings. No Officer or Other Rank (OR) will be travelling to or from any foreign country where he is currently posted till April 15.

These measures have been taken after Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane reviewed Indian Army’s preparation to contain COVID-19 with important functionaries at Army Headquarters in Delhi.