Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 13,596 new COVID cases in a day; recovery rate at 98.12%

India reports 13,596 new COVID cases in a day; recovery rate at 98.12%

The active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases. It is currently at 0.56 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 10:15 IST
India reports 13,596 new COVID cases in a day; recovery
Image Source : PTI

India reports 13,596 new COVID cases in a day; recovery rate at 98.12%

India on Monday reported 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.56 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,152 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Take a Look at Statewise Coronavirus Tally

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7503 129
Andhra Pradesh 6034 2040131 14307
Arunachal Pradesh 140 54567 280
Assam 3436 597082 5950
Bihar 48 716317 9661
Chandigarh 25 64457 820
Chhattisgarh 183 991901 13570
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10668 4
Delhi 320 1413981 25089
Goa 604 173572 3346
Gujarat 207 815997 10086
Haryana 123 760904 10049
Himachal Pradesh 1303 216414 3720
Jammu and Kashmir 843 325793 4426
Jharkhand 122 343173 5135
Karnataka 9479 2936039 37941
Kerala 88186 4739270 26865
Ladakh 36 20634 208
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 84 782077 10523
Maharashtra 32230 6419678 139789
Manipur 1422 119418 1897
Meghalaya 845 80673 1435
Mizoram 11633 100829 386
Nagaland 248 30689 674
Odisha 4542 1022250 8285
Puducherry 585 124961 1850
Punjab 227 585264 16544
Rajasthan 42 945394 8954
Sikkim 174 31184 391
Tamil Nadu 14814 2636379 35899
Telangana 3924 661093 3938
Tripura 104 83401 816
Uttarakhand 178 336181 7397
Uttar Pradesh 119 1687011 22898
West Bengal 7421 1554132 18977
Total# 189694 33439331 452290

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand achieves target of 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News