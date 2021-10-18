Follow us on Image Source : PTI India reports 13,596 new COVID cases in a day; recovery rate at 98.12%

India on Monday reported 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.56 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,152 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7503 129 Andhra Pradesh 6034 2040131 14307 Arunachal Pradesh 140 54567 280 Assam 3436 597082 5950 Bihar 48 716317 9661 Chandigarh 25 64457 820 Chhattisgarh 183 991901 13570 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10668 4 Delhi 320 1413981 25089 Goa 604 173572 3346 Gujarat 207 815997 10086 Haryana 123 760904 10049 Himachal Pradesh 1303 216414 3720 Jammu and Kashmir 843 325793 4426 Jharkhand 122 343173 5135 Karnataka 9479 2936039 37941 Kerala 88186 4739270 26865 Ladakh 36 20634 208 Lakshadweep 0 10314 51 Madhya Pradesh 84 782077 10523 Maharashtra 32230 6419678 139789 Manipur 1422 119418 1897 Meghalaya 845 80673 1435 Mizoram 11633 100829 386 Nagaland 248 30689 674 Odisha 4542 1022250 8285 Puducherry 585 124961 1850 Punjab 227 585264 16544 Rajasthan 42 945394 8954 Sikkim 174 31184 391 Tamil Nadu 14814 2636379 35899 Telangana 3924 661093 3938 Tripura 104 83401 816 Uttarakhand 178 336181 7397 Uttar Pradesh 119 1687011 22898 West Bengal 7421 1554132 18977 Total# 189694 33439331 452290

