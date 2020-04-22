Coronavirus in India: 20471 cases, 652 deaths so far. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus in India increased to 652 on Wednesday, an update published by the Ministry of Health read. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country also jumped to 20,471. These included 15,859 active cases while 3,959 were either cured, discharged, or migrated. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 5,221 confirmed infections while 251 were reported dead, the update mentioned. Gujarat stood next with about 2,272 cases of the virus while 95 lost their lives. With 2156 cases, the national capital figured third, reporting at least 47 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA: STATE-WISE TALLY

STATES/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 35 19 1 Bihar 126 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 Delhi 2156 611 47 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2272 144 95 Haryana 254 127 3 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 380 81 5 Jharkhand# 45 0 3 Karnataka 425 129 17 Kerala 427 323 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80 Maharashtra 5221 722 251 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 82 30 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 251 49 16 Rajasthan 1801 230 25 Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 Telengana 945 194 23 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 46 19 0 Uttar Pradesh 1412 165 21 West Bengal 423 73 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 20471* 3960 652 #One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage