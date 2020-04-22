Coronavirus in India: 20471 cases, 652 deaths so far. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus in India increased to 652 on Wednesday, an update published by the Ministry of Health read. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country also jumped to 20,471. These included 15,859 active cases while 3,959 were either cured, discharged, or migrated. In the last 24 hours, India witnessed 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 5,221 confirmed infections while 251 were reported dead, the update mentioned. Gujarat stood next with about 2,272 cases of the virus while 95 lost their lives. With 2156 cases, the national capital figured third, reporting at least 47 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA: STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATES/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 77 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|17
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|813
|120
|24
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|Bihar
|126
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|26
|0
|Delhi
|2156
|611
|47
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2272
|144
|95
|Haryana
|254
|127
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|380
|81
|5
|Jharkhand#
|45
|0
|3
|Karnataka
|425
|129
|17
|Kerala
|427
|323
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1592
|148
|80
|Maharashtra
|5221
|722
|251
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|82
|30
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|251
|49
|16
|Rajasthan
|1801
|230
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|1596
|635
|18
|Telengana
|945
|194
|23
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|46
|19
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1412
|165
|21
|West Bengal
|423
|73
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|20471*
|3960
|652
|#One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation
|SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH