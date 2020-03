Coronavirus in Telangana: Statewide lockdown declared till March 31 to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared a statewide lockdown till March 31 to counter the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 341 people in India. The lockdown has been announced under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Lockdowns are being announced in most parts of the country as the number of cases rise. Several major cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai have had major lockdown imposed. At several places Section 144 has also been imposed.