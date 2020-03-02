Coronavirus in India: Mizoram sets up another screening counter at Indo-Myanmar border

Amid growing number of coronavirus cases in India, Mizoram has set up another screening counter for those entering the country from the Indo-Myanmar border in the Hnahthial district.

An official of the Mizoram health department said that the screening for coronavirus began in the Thingsai police check gate on Saturday and now it has been extended to the Hnahthial district.

No cases of coronavirus have been reported from Mizoram thus far.

Confirmed cases of the virus were reported in Delhi and Telangana on Monday. A confirmed case of coronavirus is also being reported from Jaipur, Rajasthan.