Coronavirus in India: Some places have turned into COVID-19 hotspots, says AIIMS Director

Image Source : AP In stage three, this infection starts spreading in people who are not in direct contact with the infected person.

Coronavirus outbreak in India is still at stage two in most of the places however, several places in country have turned into the hotspot of the virus as community transfer has started in those places but still the situation in India is much better as compared to the world, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria.

Gulerai said: "In India situation is still better when we compare the virus outbreak across the globe. However, some places have become the hotspot which is matter of concern but if we can contain the community transmission then we can maintain the stage two in the country."

The stage two of the coronavirus is when the infection is limited to those who have come from abroad and their near ones. In stage three, this infection starts spreading in people who are not in direct contact with the infected person.

In stage three it is also difficult to find out the source of infection and the transmission is very quick which infects large number of people. A lot of experts have denied that India has reached stage three.

Guleria said the condition in India is between stage two and three. He said: "It can only be contained by following the lockdown properly. People should stay at home so that the chain of coronavirus spread can be broken."

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR suggests extension of COVID-19 lockdown for 2 more weeks

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News