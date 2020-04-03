2 nurses at Delhi State Cancer Institution test COVID-19 positive

Two nursing officers in Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were tested on the basis of their contact history with the doctor who also tested positive in the hospital on April 1.

The hospital was shut for operations on Thursday.

Earlier, two Mohalla Clinic doctors were tested positive with coronavirus in a single week. One of them was tested COVID-19 positive after he came in contact with a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia, at his clinic in northeast Delhi.

Along with the doctor, his wife and daughter also got infected.

Meanwhile, the other doctor in Babarpur's community clinic also tested positive with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi: Major hospital in Dilshad Garden shut after doctor tests COVID-19 positive